Kayla Logan, right center, explains the different design elements and the location of the proposed veterans memorial using an info graphic during social studies class Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

RANCHESTER — Tongue River Middle School students, staff and faculty will present their annual Veterans Day assembly, including the reveal of a veterans memorial wall on the middle school campus in Ranchester Nov. 11 at 2 p.m.

The memorial will be officially unveiled during the TRMS Veterans Day assembly at 2 p.m. Nov. 11. Attendees should plan for an outdoor event, weather permitting.

Tongue River Middle School is located at 1127 Dayton St. in Ranchester. Masks are required in all Sheridan County School District 1 facilities.

