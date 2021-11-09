RANCHESTER — Tongue River Middle School students, staff and faculty will present their annual Veterans Day assembly, including the reveal of a veterans memorial wall on the middle school campus in Ranchester Nov. 11 at 2 p.m.
The memorial will be officially unveiled during the TRMS Veterans Day assembly at 2 p.m. Nov. 11. Attendees should plan for an outdoor event, weather permitting.
Tongue River Middle School is located at 1127 Dayton St. in Ranchester. Masks are required in all Sheridan County School District 1 facilities.