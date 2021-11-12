RANCHESTER — Veterans Day 2021 was celebrated the same way as usual at Tongue River Middle School: with an assembly, patriotic music and a salute to the flag and those who sacrificed much to defend it.
Still, there was something unique to celebrate this year: the culmination of more than a year of work resulting in a new veterans memorial on the school grounds.
Emma Frost, a TRMS student, said she was hopeful the new monument drew the attention of locals and passersby and made them think about the veterans who had sacrificed so much for the community and the country.
“I’m honored to be a part of it,” Frost said of the memorial. “Our hope is that you and hundreds of travelers will pass by this memorial, feel appreciated and marvel at our school’s determination to honor those who served.”
The project was spearheaded by TRMS social studies teacher Robert Griffin. Griffin started work on the project during the 2020-21 school year with the help of students now in the freshman class at Tongue River High School.
“We started to brainstorm what we were going to do to honor veterans out front of our school,” Griffin said. “…We started with something very big. I think it was originally a full-sized aircraft outside of our school…We considered all the cool things. Maybe a tank. Maybe a helicopter. But we kept coming back to the idea of whatever we do has to be time-tested, and it has to be done in a way that holds respect for people who have done so much for our country.”
The design the students finally settled on includes a wall, statue, set of flags and a walkway to bring viewers up to the wall.
But this is no static and unchanging monument. The monument includes plaques with two different QR codes. One, when read, will take the individual to a website with biographies about area veterans. The other will help the individual access thank-you videos created and shared on YouTube by the eighth-graders. All the content is generated by the eighth-graders and will change from year to year, Griffin said.
The estimated cost of the project, which broke ground in late July, is around $250,000, according to Sheridan County School District 1 Business Manager Jeremy Smith. Roughly $25,000 was raised in cash or check donations from 30 individuals, Smith said, with the rest coming in the form of 15 in-kind donations of labor and materials from local businesses.
Donations came from all over the community, Griffin said: from town councilors, school district superintendents, the rotary club and many others who wanted to make the project a reality. Cooper Justus, a TRHS freshman who worked on the monument during his eighth-grade year, donated more than $5,000 raised through the sale of his black angus steer at this year’s Sheridan County Fair.
“You cannot understand how proud I am of our community today,” Griffin said.
Smith said the $25,000 in cash and checks was used primarily for the purchase of materials including bronze for the statue and granite for the monument. Any dollars not used for the initial construction will be utilized for future upkeep of the memorial.
“All the lightbulbs and fixtures and flags will wear out overtime, and we want to have cash available to maintain the presentation of those,” Smith said.
At the end of the day, the veterans memorial is just “a drop in the bucket” compared to the sacrifice made by local veterans, TRMS principal Jeff Jones said. But it is a way to make their sacrifices and stories come alive — on Veterans Day and always.
“My students will remember, every time they look at that, what the reason for freedom is and how great our country is,” Griffin said of the monument.
The school and district continues to accept financial donations for the monument, Smith said. They can be dropped off at Tongue River Middle School or the district’s central office.