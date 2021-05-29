CLEARMONT — School districts aren’t alone in planning for the potential crunch of projected budget cuts at the state level, with the Clear Creek Recreation District possibly also finding itself caught in the financial wake of such revenue reductions.
Earlier this year, the Wyoming Legislature failed to reach a compromise on a package of education-related cuts that could have totaled as much as $300 million. That allowed school districts, like Sheridan County School District 3, to at least temporarily stave off deep reductions when planning for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
However, SCSD3 outgoing Superintendent Charles Auzqui has warned members of the district board of trustees, as well as recreation district officials, that reductions may still occur as state lawmakers prepare for the next two-year budget cycle.
According to Auzqui, cuts at the state level will cause SCSD3 to reduce its budget and, in turn, will impact the recreation district, which receives most of its funding through a 1-mill levy through the school district. More importantly, potential cuts by SCSD3 could force it to end its lease agreement with the recreation district for use of the gym there, as well as for storage space at the former elementary school building located just across the street from the Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School in Clearmont.
“The mill they receive isn’t enough,” said Amy Vineyard, SCSD3 board chair who also sits on the recreation district board.
Currently, SCSD3 makes rental payments of $10,000 twice a year to the recreation district and pays up to 50% of any repairs to the CCRD facility. Auzqui said monies paid to the CCED, especially for maintenance of the facility, are most likely to occur independent of any other potential cuts.
“That’s going to be changed,” he said. “The state laws are changing on what you can do with major maintenance monies. The guidelines are being tweaked.
“It will be one of those things that is going to have to be on the rec board’s agenda and for their long-term planning.”
Stefhanie Buhr, chair of the CCRD board, said the recreation district is looking at the issues the potential loss of revenue might cause for the future of the Clearmont facility.
“The building is old and takes quite a bit to keep it heated, to keep it open,” Buhr said. “If we can’t lease that space, we’d have to look at some other sources of funding or even closing the doors.”
Buhr added CCRD officials have previously sought larger grants to help fund the facility but have been unsuccessful in securing the revenue, as it didn’t have the necessary matching funds.
“We’re really not set up for that,” she said. “We have some rainy day funds, but (maintenance) eats away at those rainy day funds.”
Still, the CCRD is looking at other possible, smaller grants that might not require matching funds or at least in lower amounts, and is reviewing program changes that might increase usage of the facility and thereby increase revenues.
“We need more usage,” Buhr said. “If we could find some other funding and back off the school district, that should help.”
Part of that, according to Buhr, is due to the type of community the CCRD serves, which includes a plethora of ranches.
“People can choose the rec district or bale hay for free,” she said.
If SCSD3 is forced to end its rental agreement with the recreation district, Vineyard said items stored there would be moved to the school and a new maintenance building that is currently under construction.
“The worst part of the (CCRD) building closing would be losing the gym for the kids to practice in for the school and loss of a classroom that can be used over there, from a school standpoint,” Vineyard said. “From a community standpoint, they lose a building that is used by traveling teams and the church. The loss will be felt by many.”