image
Buy Now

Courtesy photo | Wyoming Game and Fish Department

Tongue River Elementary fifth grade students help release fish into Ranchester City Pond Thursday, May 2, 2019. Personnel from Tillett Hatchery in Powell, along with more than a dozen students, stocked 350 rainbow trout by shuttling buckets from the hatchery truck to the dock. Another stocking of 350 rainbow trout will take place at the end of May.

SHERIDAN — The Powder River Basin Chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold its annual banquet and elections April 29 in Sheridan. 

The event will take place at the Ramada Plaza starting at 5:50 p.m.

Recommended for you