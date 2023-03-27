SHERIDAN — The Powder River Basin Chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold its annual banquet and elections April 29 in Sheridan.
The event will take place at the Ramada Plaza starting at 5:50 p.m.
Additionally, there will be a joint presentation of the future of trout fishing in the Bighorn Mountains. The presentation and discussion will be led by fisheries biologists from the U.S. Forest Service and the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission.
All proceeds from the event will fund conservation and community outreach projects for northeastern Wyoming. The monies raised will be used on many of the projects discussed during the presentation.
Advanced tickets cost $65 per individual and $110 per couple. For more information, email trout615@gmail.com.