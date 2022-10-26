SHERIDAN — The Little Bighorn Chapter of Trout Unlimited will present a special general membership meeting Oct. 27.
The meeting will include monthly business before a program by Seth Carrel from Fly Shop of the Bighorns and Angling Destinations at 7 p.m. Oct. 27.
The presentation will feature information about backpacking and fishing high alpine lakes in the Cloud Peak Wilderness. Carrel has fished and traversed many miles of Cloud Peak, according to a press release, documenting his trips including type, size and willingness to take flies of the various species of fish that inhabit the wilderness. The species include golden, brookies, brown, rainbow, Yellowstone cutthroat, tiger, splake, lake and grayling.
The 7 p.m. program is open to all members and interested nonmembers of Trout Unlimited. The meeting will take place at the Downtown Sheridan Association, 121 S. Main St., or via Zoom at bit.ly/3MY5sAF.
The Little Bighorn Chapter of Trout Unlimited is a nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving, protecting and restoring cold water fisheries within northeastern Wyoming, according to a press release. The organization has conservation and restoration projects across many of the drainages off the Bighorn Mountains as well as several youth and adult education programs.
For more information, contact chapter president John Madia at 307-763-6773.