Students at the Wyoming Girls School tie flies during a class coordinated with Trout Unlimited and Rotary.

SHERIDAN — The Little Bighorn Chapter of Trout Unlimited will present a special general membership meeting Oct. 27. 

The meeting will include monthly business before a program by Seth Carrel from Fly Shop of the Bighorns and Angling Destinations at 7 p.m. Oct. 27.

