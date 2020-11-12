SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Trucking Association Scholarship Program and Trust Fund will award scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year.
Deadline for scholarship applications is Feb. 5, 2021. Forms can be obtained by contacting your local high school guidance counselor, college financial aid office or the WTA office, Box 1175, Casper, WY 82602, by telephone at 307-234-1579, by email at khcundall@aol.com, or online at wytruck.org.
The program was established in 1976 and has awarded more than $233,783 in scholarship aid since the program began. Scholarships are given to Wyoming high school graduates pursuing college, university or trade school and are pursuing courses of study that could lead to a career in the transportation industry.
These fields include but are not limited to truck driving training, diesel mechanics, accounting, office procedures and management, sales management, business management, computer skills, safety or fields related to the multitude of career opportunities available in the trucking industry.