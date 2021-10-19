CLEARMONT — Sheridan County School District 3 Board of Trustees will revisit the dress code policy after Trustee Misty Moore submits a redlined version after bringing up the topic during a monthly board meeting Oct. 13.
Moore brought forth the discussion during the all-virtual meeting last Wednesday — due to the winter storm — saying she believed the dress code leaned too far into value-based regulations, which she wanted the school district to stay away from. Her idea on the matter sparked when the board voted 4 to 1 to allow families to decide whether to mask their children at school.
“I think it puts enforcers in a really uncomfortable position," Moore said. "I've spent some time thinking about the act of enforcing this, and when you consider what we're asking the leaders in our school — our teachers, our administrators — to do, the conversation that they have to have with our students, it puts them in an uncomfortable situation. I think ... we bear the responsibility of that, that this policy puts them in that position to enforce their bodies in that way.
"If we are in a situation, too, where we have to separate the conversation by gender, if we're having to make sure women, or our female administrators and staff, have to have a dress code policy with our girls, I think that that means we have to take a closer look at that message that conversation is sending," Moore said, later saying it results in inappropriately sexualizing a female’s dress.
Moore also said she believes the policy disrespects the students, believing that students would respect their peers regardless of what they're wearing.
Before diving deep into the conversation, Moore agreed to send a redlined copy of the dress code to her peers ahead of the next regularly scheduled board meeting to allow for a more detailed, robust conversation about specific items she wishes to remove from the code. SCSD3 Interim Superintendent Boyd Brown also said he would look at other district dress code policies and reach out to either Arvada-Clearmont High School Student Council or a group of students to discuss what they thought of the dress code policy and if they wish to see anything else changed.
Trustee Chris Schock suggested the board also consider a school uniform for the students, to which Trustee Trinity Lewis agreed wholeheartedly.
Faculty member Jennifer Betz said female students asked her to hold a meeting about a month ago to discuss the dress code with female students. This year, Betz said she has issued around four dress code violations and violations have mostly been toward females, but in past years she’s had similar frequency of issues with male students, mostly regarding clothing depicting illegal substances, which is against the dress code.
Trustee Wade Betz said he believes the dress code teaches students how to show up to a workplace in professional dress and he wouldn’t want his daughter dressing in clothing not allowed by the current dress code, which restricts clothing showing midriffs and undergarments.
“I’m wondering why,” Moore said, referring to the restriction of students, specifically women, from wearing spaghetti strap tank tops or midriff-revealing shirts. “Can somebody tell me? And not feel like you’re sexualizing a child’s body? I know that this sounds crazy, but when we get down to why, A. I think that if we left it to families, I don’t think that we’d see anything more scandalous than you already do, and B. when you’re talking about midriffs, it’s a belly. It’s somebody’s side of their body. Why are we saying that’s inappropriate?
“And if we are in a situation where it has to be a woman who delivers that message to another girl, it’s because it’s sexualizing their body, and they’re a young person, and we shouldn’t be doing that to them,” Moore said.
The issue adjourned Wednesday by Moore promising a redlined version of the dress code and Brown conducting research with other districts and through students, all of which will be presented at the next monthly meeting Nov. 10.