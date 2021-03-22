Today

Cloudy skies. High 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.

Tomorrow

Rain and snow in the morning changing to all rain in the afternoon. High 44F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.