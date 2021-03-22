DAYTON — More than $5 million in loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture were approved by the Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board Thursday.
The loans, which have a 37-year term and 2.1% interest, include a $3.99 million loan and a $1.79 million loan.
According to Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark, TRVJPB chair, the loans will be used to pay back the $5 million construction loan from First Interstate Bank, which funded the creation of a natural gas pipeline that will serve communities in the Tongue River Valley, including Dayton and Ranchester.
The USDA loans will be repaid through the sale of natural gas in the Tongue River Valley, Clark said.
The USDA loans arrive as the Tongue River Valley project has reached substantial completion, according to project engineer Sarah Rawlings with WWC Engineering. Substantial completion means all pipeline has been successfully installed, and the pressure tests have been successfully completed. WWC expects the project will reach final completion next month, Rawlings said.
“Final completion is still scheduled for April 6, with the exception of reclamation and concrete and asphalt,” Rawlings said. “The plan is still for (contractor) DRM to return in the spring and complete reclamation by April 30, and concrete and asphalt repairs will be completed within 45 days of when concrete and asphalt plants reopen for the spring.”
TRVJPB, a partnership between Dayton, Ranchester and Sheridan County School District 1, has been working since 2013 to complete a natural gas pipeline that could serve communities in the Tongue River Valley. In planning the project, the board secured commitments to connect to the pipeline from nearly 400 residences and more than 60 commercial properties in the Tongue River Valley.
In other Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board news:
Clark confirmed households along a portion of Railway Street in Ranchester will not be able to hook up to the new natural gas pipeline — at least for now.
Despite six months of communication with the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway, which owns the right-of-way on which the properties are located, the joint powers board was still waiting to hear whether they could access the right-of-way to connect the houses to the pipeline, Clark said.
“I’ve got six properties on Railway Street in Ranchester that I feel we probably should refund their deposits,” Clark said. “We have never been able to resolve the issue of the easement and the right-of-way along the street… Our fear is that…once we get onto the railroad right-of-way, we don’t know what the status is. It’s not necessarily our property. So we’re trying to clarify that, and I don’t know when that’s going to happen. It may never happen.”
The right-of-way issue dates back to the 1890s, Ranchester Town Council member Jeffrey Barron told The Sheridan Press in November.
“This has been a legacy issue that has transpired over time,” Barron said. “Neither side has cried foul, but it’s problematic for those that live in that area because their property is encumbered by the right-of-way — probably some without their knowledge.”
The current agreement impacts the residential properties that line Railway Street between Carl Street and Weare Street. While the town has an easement to Railway Street, the homes along the street are not covered in the easement. In addition, the town does not have the ability to provide utilities to the homes in the right-of-way.
Clark said the joint powers board would continue to work with BNSF to clarify the right-of-way issue.