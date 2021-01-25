DAYTON — A pipeline that will bring natural gas to the Tongue River Valley is in its final stages and nearing “substantial completion,” according to project engineer WWC Engineering.
Substantial completion means all pipeline has been successfully installed, and the pressure tests have been successfully completed, according to WWC’s Sarah Rawlings.
“Substantial completion has been issued for the town of Dayton and the county roads,” Rawlings said. “Substantial completion for Ranchester was (scheduled for) Jan. 7, and (contractor) DRM is currently still working on reaching that goal.”
To reach substantial completion, the town of Ranchester must pass the pressure tests, Rawlings said. Rawlings said the project is currently targeting substantial completion in February.
This is a major step forward for the Tongue River Joint Powers Board — a partnership between Dayton, Ranchester and Sheridan County School District 1, which has been working since 2013 to complete a natural gas pipeline that could serve communities in the Tongue River Valley. In planning the project, the board has secured commitments to connect to the pipeline from nearly 400 residences and more than 60 commercial properties in the Tongue River Valley.
Although the end is in sight for this seven-year-long project, there is still much to do before the project reaches “final completion” this spring, Rawlings said.
“Backfilling, compaction and grating will continue through substantial completion until final completion is issued,” Rawlings said. “As far as reseeding goes, DRM will complete this by April 30…As far as concrete and asphalt that needs replacing, DRM will have 45 days after concrete and asphalt plants reopen for the spring.”
WWC expects the project will reach final completion this spring, Rawlings said. The next phase of the project will be installing the service lines so residences and commercial properties can connect to the pipeline, according to Peter Clark, mayor of Ranchester and chairman of the joint powers board.
“We should be going to bid for contractors to start putting in the service lines... by March or somewhere in there,” Clark said.
Clark said he estimated the cost of connecting to the service lines at around $1,000. That investment is well worth it, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which estimates that switching to natural gas would save a typical household heated by propane $953 per year.
It will be up to the valley residents to fund their houses’ conversion from propane to natural gas, Clark said. However, grant opportunities are available through the USDA.
The Section 504 Home Repair program provides loans and grants to very-low-income homeowners to repair, improve or modernize their homes and grants to elderly very-low-income homeowners to remove health and safety hazards. The USDA will hold digital informational meetings on the loans and grants Jan. 28 at 12:30 p.m. and Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. If interested, register for the meetings at bit.ly/3pizJNZ
In other Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board news:
The board approved its leadership for 2021. Clark will continue to serve as board chair, while Randy Sundquist has been appointed as vice-chair. Dennis Wagner will serve as secretary, while Eric Lofgren will serve as treasurer.