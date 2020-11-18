DAYTON — Tongue River Valley Community Center staff are asking for community members' feedback regarding the potential Tongue River Pathway stretching from Ranchester to Dayton.
The town of Ranchester — with partnerships from the town of Dayton, Sheridan County Commissioners, TRVCC and SCLT — received a grant from the Wyoming Department of Transportation to study the feasibility of a pathway from Ranchester to Dayton.
Do you support it? Not support it? Study hosts want to know. Visit trvcc.org/tongue-river-pathway-study to learn more and share feedback about your thoughts on the project.