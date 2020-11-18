Tongue River Pathway

Erin Kilbride, executive director of the Tongue River Valley Community Center, speaks at an open house about the proposed Tongue River Pathway project Oct. 28, 2020, in Ranchester.

 Kristen Czaban | The Sheridan Press

DAYTON — Tongue River Valley Community Center staff are asking for community members' feedback regarding the potential Tongue River Pathway stretching from Ranchester to Dayton. 

The town of Ranchester — with partnerships from the town of Dayton, Sheridan County Commissioners, TRVCC and SCLT — received a grant from the Wyoming Department of Transportation to study the feasibility of a pathway from Ranchester to Dayton. 

Do you support it? Not support it? Study hosts want to know. Visit trvcc.org/tongue-river-pathway-study to learn more and share feedback about your thoughts on the project. 

Tags

Recommended for you