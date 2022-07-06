DAYTON — Tongue River Valley Community Center leadership has announced that Carly Sanon will join the organization as its new executive director this summer. Sanon previously worked as the women’s head basketball coach for Montana Technological University in Butte, Montana.
A Chester, Montana, native, Sanon has led the Montana Tech Orediggers since 2014 and accrued a 95-168 record across eight seasons. Under Sanon, the Orediggers had 18 All-Conference players and five NAIA All-American honorable mentions. Four players eclipsed 1,000 career points during Sanon’s tenure.
“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to work at the Tongue River Valley Community Center," Sanon said in a press release. "I have been a collegiate coach for 19 years and I am ready for a change in my career. I was very impressed with TRVCC and what it provides for the area. I love that the Community Center helps build strong communities and has activities for all ages. My family and I are looking forward to moving to Sheridan County and being part of the communities.”
Sanon holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in health education from Carroll College with a concentration in community health and minor in psychology. Sanon was a three-year starter for the Carroll College Saints.
Erin Kilbride, current executive director with TRVCC, announced her resignation in April and has led the organization for the past 15 years.
“I am excited for the future of TRVCC and its new leadership," Kilbride said. "Change is always good, hard sometimes, but always good. TRVCC has a great staff and Board of Directors and I look forward to watching it grow. I am confident that the TR community will embrace Carly and her family and look forward to all the good things to come. I am thankful for my time here at TRVCC — there are so many good memories and friendships made. Thank you to everyone who has supported me the work of TRVCC."
Tongue River Valley Community Center’s mission is to "enrich life in our communities by providing educational, social, recreational and cultural opportunities that cultivate positive values and good character."