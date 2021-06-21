DAYTON — Tongue River Valley Community Center will host multiple summer camps this summer.
Register children online at trvcc.org or by calling TRVCC at 307-655-9419.
Here's a snapshot of what is planned for the month of July:
Rockin' Readers
Summer day camp provides themes for each week throughout the summer. Campers will participate in a variety of activities.
When: Monday through Friday throughout July
Who: Grades first through fifth
Where: Tongue River Elementary Learning Center, Ranchester
Cost: $10 per child per week; lunch provided by Sheridan County School District 1 summer lunch program
MakeHer Summer Day Camp
MakeHer Education explores STEM concepts through project-based learning. During this camp, participants will design and create hands-on activities such as e-textiile projects, 3D design and printing, vinyl cutting and custom T-shirt design.
When: June 6-9 and July 19-22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Lunch provided at Sheridan County School District 1 summer lunch program. $40 for members and $60 for nonmembers.
Where: TRVCC Ranchester
Who: Grades 6-8 on July 6-9; Grades 3-5 on July 19-22