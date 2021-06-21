Running stock.jpg
DAYTON — Tongue River Valley Community Center will host multiple summer camps this summer.

Register children online at trvcc.org or by calling TRVCC at 307-655-9419. 

Here's a snapshot of what is planned for the month of July:

 

Rockin' Readers

Summer day camp provides themes for each week throughout the summer. Campers will participate in a variety of activities. 

When: Monday through Friday throughout July

Who: Grades first through fifth

Where: Tongue River Elementary Learning Center, Ranchester

Cost: $10 per child per week; lunch provided by Sheridan County School District 1 summer lunch program

 

MakeHer Summer Day Camp

MakeHer Education explores STEM concepts through project-based learning. During this camp, participants will design and create hands-on activities such as e-textiile projects, 3D design and printing, vinyl cutting and custom T-shirt design. 

When: June 6-9 and July 19-22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Lunch provided at Sheridan County School District 1 summer lunch program. $40 for members and $60 for nonmembers.

Where: TRVCC Ranchester

Who: Grades 6-8 on July 6-9; Grades 3-5 on July 19-22

