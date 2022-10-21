halloween stock
Courtesy | Adobe Stock

DAYTON — Tongue River Valley Community Center is facilitating a pumpkin decorating contest this Halloween season. 

Participants are encouraged to decorate a pumpkin using any method, then drop it off at TRVCC Dayton Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

