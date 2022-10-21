DAYTON — Tongue River Valley Community Center is facilitating a pumpkin decorating contest this Halloween season.
Participants are encouraged to decorate a pumpkin using any method, then drop it off at TRVCC Dayton Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Entry fees cost $5 per person, and all proceeds will be used to buy seeds for next year's Eagles Nest Garden, which is the Ranchester community garden.
Oct. 30 is voting day. From 1-3 p.m., all are welcome to vote for the best decorated pumpkin. Prizes will be awarded for most creative for youth 12 years and younger, and most creative for adults 12 years and older. There will also be a people's choice award.
Register at trvcc.org, by calling 307-655-9419 or enter in person.
The contest and voting events are open to the public.