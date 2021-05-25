DAYTON — Tongue River Valley Community Center will host multiple summer camps this summer.
Register children online at trvcc.org or by calling TRVCC at 307-655-9419.
Here's a snapshot of what is planned for the month of June:
Rockin' Readers
Summer day camp provides themes for each week throughout the summer. Campers will participate in a variety of activities.
When: Monday through Friday throughout June
Who: Grades first through fifth
Where: Tongue River Elementary Learning Center, Ranchester
Cost: $10 per child per week; lunch provided by Sheridan County School District 1 summer lunch program
Itty Bitty T-ball
Children learn the basics of baseball in this four-day program.
When: June 8, 15, 22 and 29
Who: Ages 4 and 5
Where: Dayton or Ranchester fields
Cost: $12 for members; $22 for nonmembers
Summer SAQ training
Speed, agility, quickness training for athletes will include training methods for athletes of all ages and sports. The program is designed to improve overall athletic performance and boost confidence in a teamwork-oriented setting.
When: 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday mornings starting June 8 through July 1.
Where: TRVCC Dayton gymnasium and Tongue River High School football field
Who: boys and girls grades seventh through 12th
Cost: $25 for members; $35 for nonmembers
Billings day trip
Participants will visit Oasis water park in Billings, Montana.
When: June 10
Who: Grades third through fifth
Cost: $15
Footin' it for Food
Race No. 3 of the Valley 5K Summer Series proceeds will help support The Community Cupboard.
When: June 10 at 6 p.m.
Where: Race will begin and end at The Community Cupboard
Cost: $5 preregistration at trvcc.org or call 307-655-9419, $10 day-of registration
TRVCC Garden Project
Weekly lessons with a licensed master gardener for one hour plus time to cultivate your own garden plot in the community garden. Each participant will manage their own garden. Once the season is over, participants will be responsible to take care of their gardens and clear the beds.
When: Fridays beginning June 11 through Aug. 15 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Where: TRVCC Ranchester Community Garden
Who: Youth grades second through eighth; families welcome.
Cost: $20 for members; $30 for nonmembers.
TR Active Camp
Campers will participate in various fitness activities such as swimming, climbing, yoga, kickball, basketball and more, while exploring wellness and the importance of an active lifestyle. Campers will also learn about nutrition and a healthy diet.
When: June 14-17
Who: Grades second through fifth
Cost: $40 for members; $60 for nonmembers
Exploration Camp
Campers will explore the outdoors with trips to parks in Sheridan County along with nature hikes. They will also learn new camp and card games, crafts and swimming.
When: June 21-24
Who: Kindergarten through third-graders
Cost: $70 for members; $90 for nonmembers
The Emperor's New Clothes
TRVCC and the Missoula Children's Theatre will bring back a weeklong residency theater camp.
When: June 21-26. Open auditions June 21 with members of Missoula Children's Theatre conducting rehearsals the rest of the week. Performances on June 25 and June 26 in the afternoon.
Where: Tongue River High School
Who: All Sheridan County youth grades one through 12th.
Swimming lessons, session one
Swimmers will learn basics during lessons.
When: June 21 through July 2
Where: Art Badgett Pool, Dayton
Who: Ages 3 and older
Cost: $25 per child
Reading nature's signs
Campers will explore different areas of the Bighorn Mountains with Art Orr, looking for signs of nature that tell us about animals, plants, rocks, ecosystems, forests, rivers and lakes to predict weather, locate water, track animals and tell time.
When: June 28 through July 1
Where: Bighorn Mountains
Who: Grades fourth through seventh
Cost: $70 for members; $90 for nonmembers