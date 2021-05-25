Running stock.jpg
DAYTON — Tongue River Valley Community Center will host multiple summer camps this summer.

Register children online at trvcc.org or by calling TRVCC at 307-655-9419. 

Here's a snapshot of what is planned for the month of June:

 

Rockin' Readers

Summer day camp provides themes for each week throughout the summer. Campers will participate in a variety of activities. 

When: Monday through Friday throughout June

Who: Grades first through fifth

Where: Tongue River Elementary Learning Center, Ranchester

Cost: $10 per child per week; lunch provided by Sheridan County School District 1 summer lunch program

 

Itty Bitty T-ball

Children learn the basics of baseball in this four-day program. 

When: June 8, 15, 22 and 29

Who: Ages 4 and 5

Where: Dayton or Ranchester fields

Cost: $12 for members; $22 for nonmembers

 

Summer SAQ training

Speed, agility, quickness training for athletes will include training methods for athletes of all ages and sports. The program is designed to improve overall athletic performance and boost confidence in a teamwork-oriented setting. 

When: 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday mornings starting June 8 through July 1.

Where: TRVCC Dayton gymnasium and Tongue River High School football field

Who: boys and girls grades seventh through 12th

Cost: $25 for members; $35 for nonmembers

 

Billings day trip

Participants will visit Oasis water park in Billings, Montana.

When: June 10

Who: Grades third through fifth

Cost: $15

 

Footin' it for Food

Race No. 3 of the Valley 5K Summer Series proceeds will help support The Community Cupboard. 

When: June 10 at 6 p.m.

Where: Race will begin and end at The Community Cupboard

Cost: $5 preregistration at trvcc.org or call 307-655-9419, $10 day-of registration

 

TRVCC Garden Project

Weekly lessons with a licensed master gardener for one hour plus time to cultivate your own garden plot in the community garden. Each participant will manage their own garden. Once the season is over, participants will be responsible to take care of their gardens and clear the beds. 

When: Fridays beginning June 11 through Aug. 15 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: TRVCC Ranchester Community Garden

Who: Youth grades second through eighth; families welcome.

Cost: $20 for members; $30 for nonmembers.

 

TR Active Camp

Campers will participate in various fitness activities such as swimming, climbing, yoga, kickball, basketball and more, while exploring wellness and the importance of an active lifestyle. Campers will also learn about nutrition and a healthy diet. 

When: June 14-17

Who: Grades second through fifth

Cost: $40 for members; $60 for nonmembers

 

Exploration Camp

Campers will explore the outdoors with trips to parks in Sheridan County along with nature hikes. They will also learn new camp and card games, crafts and swimming. 

When: June 21-24

Who: Kindergarten through third-graders

Cost: $70 for members; $90 for nonmembers

 

The Emperor's New Clothes

TRVCC and the Missoula Children's Theatre will bring back a weeklong residency theater camp. 

When: June 21-26. Open auditions June 21 with members of Missoula Children's Theatre conducting rehearsals the rest of the week. Performances on June 25 and June 26 in the afternoon. 

Where: Tongue River High School

Who: All Sheridan County youth grades one through 12th. 

 

Swimming lessons, session one

Swimmers will learn basics during lessons.

When: June 21 through July 2

Where: Art Badgett Pool, Dayton

Who: Ages 3 and older

Cost: $25 per child

 

Reading nature's signs

Campers will explore different areas of the Bighorn Mountains with Art Orr, looking for signs of nature that tell us about animals, plants, rocks, ecosystems, forests, rivers and lakes to predict weather, locate water, track animals and tell time. 

When: June 28 through July 1

Where: Bighorn Mountains

Who: Grades fourth through seventh

Cost: $70 for members; $90 for nonmembers

