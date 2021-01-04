DAYTON — Tongue River Valley Community Center encourages all to jump into its 2021 Fitness Challenge.
Starting Jan. 18, members and nonmembers are encouraged to join in one of the three fitness challenges, including:
1. Walk/run to Mt. Rushmore
2. Health improvement/weight loss challenge
3. Couch to 10K program
Multiple prizes will be awarded, including a TRVCC membership, fitness trackers, TRVCC swag and cash prizes.
The cost to join the challenge is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. See trvcc.org for more details.