DAYTON — Tongue River Valley Community Center and the Missoula Children's Theatre will host its weeklong residency theater camp June 19-24.
Open auditions will be held Monday starting at 10 a.m. with members of Missoula Children's Theatre conducting rehearsals the rest of the week.
Performances will be Friday evening and Saturday afternoon. The show will be "King Arthur's Quest," adapted by Michael McGill, with music and lyrics by Michael McGill and additional music and lyrics by Rebecca McGill. The event is supported in part by an award from the Wyoming Arts Council through funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Register online at trvcc.org or by calling 307-655-9419. Auditions will be held at the Tongue River High School auditorium for all Sheridan County youth grades first through 12th. TRHS is located at 1150 Main St. in Dayton.