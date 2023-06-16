06-23-22junglebook3.jpg
Katy Foy performs her part at a rehearsal of the Missoula Children's Theatre's production of "The Jungle Book" Thursday, June 23, 2022.

 Carsyn Thompson | The Sheridan Press

DAYTON — Tongue River Valley Community Center and the Missoula Children's Theatre will host its weeklong residency theater camp June 19-24. 

Open auditions will be held Monday starting at 10 a.m. with members of Missoula Children's Theatre conducting rehearsals the rest of the week. 

