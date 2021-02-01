Golf stock
RANCHESTER — Tongue River Valley Community Center and Sheridan County School District 1 Recreation District partnered to bring a golf simulator to the Tongue River valley. The simulator allows folks to work on their golf games during the off-season. 

Location: TRVCC Ranchester, 124 Dayton St.

Cost: TRVCC member: $10/hour or $120 annual membership (must have TRVCC membership); non-member: $20/hour or $240 annual membership

Tongue River High School student: free

Non-Tongue River High School student: $5/hour

To read the rules and guidelines for utilizing the simulator, visit bit.ly/3cwngTc.

Sign-up online to reserve your time and pay at trvcc.org.

