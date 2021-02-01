RANCHESTER — Tongue River Valley Community Center and Sheridan County School District 1 Recreation District partnered to bring a golf simulator to the Tongue River valley. The simulator allows folks to work on their golf games during the off-season.
Location: TRVCC Ranchester, 124 Dayton St.
Cost: TRVCC member: $10/hour or $120 annual membership (must have TRVCC membership); non-member: $20/hour or $240 annual membership
Tongue River High School student: free
Non-Tongue River High School student: $5/hour
To read the rules and guidelines for utilizing the simulator, visit bit.ly/3cwngTc.
Sign-up online to reserve your time and pay at trvcc.org.