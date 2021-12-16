SHERIDAN — Tongue River Valley Community Center Ranchester campus will host three different sessions of MakerSpace during the holiday break from school.
The first session will take place Dec. 22-23 from noon to 4 p.m. each day and will focus on animation cameras and 3-D printing.
The second session will take place Dec. 29-30 from noon to 4 p.m. and will explore robotics with Lego kits.
The first two sessions are open to children in grades four through eight.
The third session, open to children in grades one through three, will take place Dec. 27 from noon to 3 p.m. and will include fun with snap circuits.
Camps are offered free of charge, but registration is required. Parents may sign up their children by calling 307-655-9419 or online at trvcc.org.
TRVCC is located at 124 Dayton St. in Ranchester.