Art Badgett pool Dayton
Children take swimming lessons at the Art Badgett public pool in Dayton Thursday, July 28, 2018.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

DAYTON — Tongue River Valley Community Center staff and volunteers have organized a fun day of physical challenges Aug. 14.

Participants may compete as individuals or as teams in the duathlon or triathlon. The first wave of swimmers will begin at 8 a.m.

The triathlon includes a 500-meter swim in the Art Badgett Pool, a 12-mile bike ride to Ranchester and back as well as a 5K run. The duathlon will include only the bike ride and run.

The cost to participate is $40 for TRVCC members and $50 for nonmembers.

For more information and to sign up, see trvcc.org.

