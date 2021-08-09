DAYTON — Tongue River Valley Community Center staff and volunteers have organized a fun day of physical challenges Aug. 14.
Participants may compete as individuals or as teams in the duathlon or triathlon. The first wave of swimmers will begin at 8 a.m.
The triathlon includes a 500-meter swim in the Art Badgett Pool, a 12-mile bike ride to Ranchester and back as well as a 5K run. The duathlon will include only the bike ride and run.
The cost to participate is $40 for TRVCC members and $50 for nonmembers.
For more information and to sign up, see trvcc.org.