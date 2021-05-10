DAYTON — Tongue River Valley Community Center staff have planned several events for all ages throughout the month of May.
Climbing club begins
Climbing Club begins for youth and adults on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Sign up ahead of time at trvcc.org. Adults participating must be 18 and older, while youth climbing club spans kindergarten through eighth grade. Member fees are $15 for youth and $20 for adults. All ages of nonmembers pay $30.
Local outings
Several outings are planned for multiple ages through the TRVCC, including a Friday program from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
There will be a shuttle that leaves TRVCC Ranchester at 8:45 a.m. and returns at 4 p.m. Participants will learn where energy comes from and the way it is used.
A Montana zoo enrichment camp is also scheduled for May 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Register online for students grades second through fifth. There are 20 openings and, as of Monday morning, six were still available.
Cost is $10 for TRVCC members and $15 for nonmembers.
For senior adults, a trip to SAGE Community Arts with a lunch stop at Smith Alley Brew Co. is scheduled for May 19. Participants will view current SAGE exhibits and must be able to walk and stand for a while.
The bus leaves from TRVCC Dayton at 11 a.m. Cost is $15 per person. Those interested may register online at trvcc.org or by calling 307-655-9419.