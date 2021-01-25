DAYTON — Tongue River Valley Community Center will host a two-day cross-country ski lesson for adults.
The two-day class will be held Jan. 30 and Feb. 6 and will be taught by Bill Bensel.
The Jan. 30 class will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at TRVCC Dayton, weather permitting, which is located at 1100 Main St.
The Feb. 6 class will be held starting at 9 a.m. at the Cutler Nordic Ski Trail in the Bighorn National Forest along Wyoming Highway 14. No group transportation will be facilitated by TRVCC.
Cost for the class is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. All participants are responsible for providing their own ski equipment.
Register online at trvcc.org or by telephone at 307-655-9419.