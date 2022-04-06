DAYTON — Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton will host an "Aging in Place" presentation April 12 at 10:30 a.m.
Dayton resident Jeff Shideman will give the one-hour presentation on programs and safety tips to help individuals age in place.
Shideman works in internal medicine for Sheridan Memorial Hospital as a family nurse practitioner.
Attendees will learn to recognize signs that additional assistance is needed and gain information about options for the next level of care. Topics will include fall prevention, medication safety and fire safety for older adults.
For more information, call the TRVCC at 307-655-9419.