DAYTON — Tongue River Valley Community Center and the Sheridan Community Land Trust will host a "Coffee and Conversation" event April 19 at 10:30 a.m.
SCLT will present "Women Who Influenced Southeastern Sheridan County."
From homesteaders to women who owned businesses, this program will explore how women influenced the development of the southeastern Sheridan County area. Early women homesteaders were part of the development of a short-lived town named Huson as well as filing for their patent at a range of ages.
The program will also have a focus on the Clearmont area and attendees will learn about women who were mercantile owners, doctors and school teachers. Members of the Clearmont Historical Group and the Sheridan Community Land Trust Historical Program Manager Carrie Edinger will co-present these stories about the early stages of southeastern Sheridan County.
The event will take place at the TRVCC in Dayton.