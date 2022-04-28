DAYTON — Tongue River Valley Community Center and Sheridan Community Land Trust will host an Explore History event in Dayton May 3 at 10:30 a.m.
The event will feature a presentation on the "Era of the Tie Flume." Helen Laumann, local historian, will share her historical research and her experiences hiking areas of the tie flume. Attendees will also learn about the construction of the flume, tie camps and their impact on the economy of Dayton and Ranchester.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, see sheridanclt.org.