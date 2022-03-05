DAYTON — The Tongue River Valley Community Center will host a Fiesta Flavors Competition at its center in Dayton March 12 at 5 p.m.
Families are encouraged to compete together. Those who sign up will pick up food from the Dayton center the morning of March 12. What is in the basket is what must be used in each contestant's dish, but competitors can also add ingredients, including protein.
Participants must make enough of their dish for three judges and bring those dishes to the center to be judged. Each dish will be reviewed for creativity, presentation and taste.
Prizes will be awarded.
The cost to participate is $20 per family. For more information or to sign up, see trvcc.org.