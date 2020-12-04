DAYTON — Tongue River Valley Community Center is hosting a food drive in December.
Blue and white bags will be placed on doors of homes Dec. 5. Youth groups will return Dec. 12 between 9 a.m. and noon to pick up donations. For those who did not receive a bag or miss the deadline may donate non-perishable food items at Tongue River Elementary School, Tongue River Middle School, Tongue River High School, either of the Tongue River Valley Community Center buildings in Ranchester and Dayton and Cowboy State Bank.
Food must not be in glass jars and must be donated by Dec. 10.
For those willing to further assist the cause, TRVCC will be sorting starting at 9 a.m. Dec. 12, assembling food boxes starting 9 a.m. Dec. 13 and delivering starting at 11 a.m. Dec. 13.
Contact Brenda Nixon at 307-655-9216 or 307-655-2236 with questions or if you would like to help.