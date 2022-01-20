DAYTON — Mikole Soto, an attorney with Chapman, Valdez and Lansing, will offer a presentation on estate planning at the Tongue River Valley Community Center Jan. 25.
The presentation will begin at 1 p.m., and it is free and open to the public.
Soto will present the basics when it comes to creating a will, power of attorney and medical directive. Further discussion will focus on what steps you can take now to ease the probate process on your family, what happens during the probate process, Medicaid considerations as well as guardianships and conservatorships.
For more information, call the TRVCC at 307-655-9419. The TRVCC in Dayton is located at 1100 Main St.