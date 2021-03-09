108272631
A young boy loves to explore the outdoors.

DAYTON — Tongue River Valley Community Center will host a Spring Break: Explorer Camp March 15-18.  

Students grades second through fifth will meet at TRVCC Ranchester for a week filled with events involving asking, collecting, visualizing, creating and acting, inspired by The National Geographic geo-inquiry process.  

The cost is $45 for TRVCC members or $55 for non-members, with scholarships available. 

Register online at trvcc.org or call 307-655-9419. 

TRVCC Ranchester is located at 124 Dayton St. in Ranchester. 

