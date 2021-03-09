DAYTON — Tongue River Valley Community Center will host a Spring Break: Explorer Camp March 15-18.
Students grades second through fifth will meet at TRVCC Ranchester for a week filled with events involving asking, collecting, visualizing, creating and acting, inspired by The National Geographic geo-inquiry process.
The cost is $45 for TRVCC members or $55 for non-members, with scholarships available.
Register online at trvcc.org or call 307-655-9419.
TRVCC Ranchester is located at 124 Dayton St. in Ranchester.