RANCHESTER — Tongue River Valley Community Center will host a spring break camp focused on fossils and dinosaurs March 21-24.
The camp, open to youth in grades two through five, will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the TRVCC Ranchester location.
Participants will spend the week learning about fossils and dinosaurs. The camp will also include a day trip to the Tate Museum in Casper.
The cost is $45 for TRVCC members and $55 for nonmembers.
For more information or to register, call 307-655-9419 or see trvcc.org.