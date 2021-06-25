DAYTON — With construction of the Tongue River Valley natural gas pipeline completed, the Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board is set to operate on a significantly smaller budget this fiscal year.
The board’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget, which was unanimously approved in a public hearing Thursday, includes $633,500 in expenses — just 10% of the $6.12 million in expenses budgeted for Fiscal Year 2021.
The biggest decline is in capital outlay, which has dropped from $5.78 million in FY 2021 to just $50,000 in FY 2022 following the completion of the pipeline.
The largest section of the board’s budget will now be the $207,400 operations section, which includes $85,000 for pipeline maintenance by Montana-Dakota Utilities; $63,000 for the purchase of pipes and meters; and $50,000 for gas purchases from Montana-Dakota Utilities.
The board’s revenues are also shrinking substantially in FY 2022 — going from $11.55 million to $1.06 million. With the pipeline’s completion, the board will no longer receive a $5.78 million U.S. Department of Agriculture loan or $5.78 million in funding from First Interstate Bank. Sheridan County School District 1 and the towns of Dayton and Ranchester will continue to fund the board, with contributions increasing from $15,000 to $25,000 apiece in FY 2022.
The budget’s approval Thursday was accompanied by the news, from WWC Engineering’s Jeff Barron, that all reclamation work related to the pipeline project had been completed by contractor DRM.
“Most of the places where they did do the reclamation and had to smooth the ground out, those look pretty satisfactory,” Barron said. “…By and large, I think they did a good job trying to landscape that back to the way it was.”
Currently, WWC is waiting for some last-minute easements to be signed and for MDU to conduct a pre-inspection of the pipeline, Barron said. Following the inspection of the pipeline, which is set to happen by September, natural gas will be released into the pipeline, Barron said.
WyoDak Energy Services of Buffalo is set to begin service line installation connecting residences to the pipeline early next month, according to Ranchester Mayor and Joint Powers Board Chair Peter Clark.
TRVJPB, a partnership between Dayton, Ranchester and Sheridan County School District 1, has been working since 2013 to complete a natural gas pipeline that could serve communities in the Tongue River Valley. In planning the project, the board secured commitments to connect to the pipeline from nearly 400 residences and more than 60 commercial properties in the Tongue River Valley.
The project has faced several hurdles over the years, according to Clark. Most recently, it was revealed the cost of connecting to the pipeline would be significantly higher than expected, with an 80-foot service line costing as much as $4,000 per residence. Larger properties such as the schools and Tongue River Valley Community Centers can expect to pay upward of $6,000 for connection to the pipeline, Clark said.
Back in 2016, the joint powers board estimated a connection cost of $740 for residential properties and $1,000 for commercial properties. The new projected costs are based on the $403,544 bid from Buffalo’s WyoDak Energy Services for connecting a minimum of 100 residential properties, along with the valley’s schools and community centers, to the pipeline.
Clark said he continues to receive feedback from residents concerned with the price of service line installation, but he remains confident at least some valley families will choose to connect. Clark said there is no deadline for community members to decide whether they want to connect to the pipeline.