SHERIDAN — The Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board continues to pursue ways to make service line connection to the natural gas pipeline affordable for residents.
During its Aug. 26 meeting, the board voted to apply for a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Wyoming Community Development Authority. If the board receives the grant, it will use those dollars to reimburse residents for service line connection expenses, according to board chairman Peter Clark. Clark said it was his hope to reduce the cost of hookup to somewhere between $1,500 and $2,000 for the average home if the board receives the grant funding.
According to a media release from the WCDA, the block grant program is focused on mixed-use and residential neighborhood development, and all municipalities and counties within Wyoming are encouraged to apply for over $12 million in grant dollars.
The $12 million can be used toward a variety of projects including public services for the homeless, seniors and people with disabilities; housing repair and revitalization; and energy efficiency improvements for community facilities. In the case of the TRVJPB, the dollars would go toward public infrastructure and utilities.
The grant requires a 5% match from the joint powers board, which means the board would contribute $25,000 of its own dollars if it receives the grant, Clark said.
In May, it was revealed the cost of connecting to the pipeline with an 80-foot service line would be roughly $4,000 per residence with reclamation work included. The cost without reclamation work will be around $3,100.
Larger properties such as the schools and Tongue River Valley Community Centers can expect to pay upward of $6,000 for connection to the pipeline, Clark said.
Back in 2016, the joint powers board estimated a connection cost of $740 for residential properties and $1,000 for commercial properties. The new projected costs are based on the $403,544 bid from Buffalo’s WyoDak Energy Services for connecting a minimum of 100 residential properties, along with the valley’s schools and community centers, to the pipeline.
The Community Development Block Grant is just the latest way the board is seeking to defray the hookup costs for valley residents, Clark said.
In July, said the towns of Dayton and Ranchester were considering contributing some of their American Rescue Plan dollars to the project. Clark said it remained to be seen whether the joint powers board would actually receive the funding it requested, but regardless of how it turns out, he thought the application was worth the effort.
“I’m not sure how that would work, but if we don’t ask, we don’t get it,” Clark said of the funding.
WyoDak has officially begun installing the service lines, according to WWC Engineering project engineer Sarah Rawlings, and is splitting its time between projects in Dayton and Ranchester. As of last week, roughly 80 residential properties had signed up to have service lines installed, Clark said.
Montana-Dakota Utilities hopes to have natural gas running through the pipeline by Sept. 27, Clark said.