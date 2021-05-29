DAYTON — The Tongue River Valley natural gas pipeline has faced its share of obstacles over the years, according to Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board Chairman Peter Clark.
The recent revelation that connecting service lines to the pipeline would be costlier than expected is just another hurdle to overcome, Clark said. And during Thursday’s regular board meeting, Clark reaffirmed his desire to make the process as affordable as possible for valley residents.
“It’s very important to me that we make it affordable for everybody,” Clark said. “…My big goal for us is to find a way to get those costs down. It’s very important.”
Clark said nothing was off the table in terms of reaching that goal.
“I’ve talked to the USDA,” Clark said. “I’ve talked to the Wyoming Business Council. We’re going to check in on banking too. (We want to) get those prices down because we know it’s not going to work for us.”
One potential funding option, being pursued by board member Chris Bernard, involves loans from Security State Bank. The joint powers board would take a short-term low-interest loan for the cost of each property that wishes to connect to the pipeline. The homeowner would then pay the joint powers board monthly — both for gas from the pipeline and a payment toward the loan.
“The preliminary way we’re looking at it is a homeowner could get a loan of… whatever the cost is and the joint powers board would collect that monthly fee, pay Security State Bank, and that’s a way you could hook up with minimal (upfront) cost,” Bernard said. “…It’s not free money, but it’s an option.”
There are grant opportunities available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture to low-income homeowners hoping to connect. The Section 504 Home Repair program provides loans and grants to very-low-income homeowners to repair, improve or modernize their homes and grants to elderly very-low-income homeowners to remove health and safety hazards.
Earlier this month, it was revealed the cost of connecting to the pipeline with an 80-foot service line would be roughly $4,000 per residence with reclamation work included. The cost without reclamation work will be around $3,100. Larger properties such as the schools and Tongue River Valley Community Centers can expect to pay upward of $6,000 for connection to the pipeline, Clark said.
Back in 2016, the joint powers board estimated a connection cost of $740 for residential properties and $1,000 for commercial properties.The new projected costs are based on the $403,544 bid from Buffalo’s WyoDak Energy Services for connecting a minimum of 100 residential properties, along with the valley’s schools and community centers, to the pipeline.
In light of the unexpected costs of connecting to the pipeline, 22 valley households have told the board they are no longer interested in connecting to the pipeline and have requested their $100 deposits back. Those deposits were originally requested to show the USDA valley residents had “skin in the game” and would have been applied toward connection costs, Clark said.
Clark said there is no deadline for community members to decide whether they want to connect to the pipeline. WyoDak hopes to start connecting service lines in late June or early July.
Chad Reed, Sheridan Branch Manager and engineer for WWC Engineering, said WWC and WyoDak would work directly with landowners to determine the best and most cost-effective locations for service lines.
“We really want to know where landowners would prefer to have their lines, and we can look to see if there are any alternatives as far as cheaper routes and shorter ways of doing it,” Reed said.
Clark said he appreciated valley residents’ patience as the board works to overcome yet another hurdle for the long-developing project.
“I just ask for patience to get these details worked out and this obstacle overcome,” Clark said.