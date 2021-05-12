DAYTON — A contractor is continuing reclamation in the towns of Dayton and Ranchester following construction activities related to installation of the natural gas pipeline.
Crews began work in Dayton and will continue in Ranchester. The work includes regrading and topsoiling in preparation for hydroseeding for residential lawns. They will also be repairing any damage to sprinkler systems and other appurtenances that may have been damaged during construction.
Additionally, they will be repairing damage to sidewalks, asphalt and gravel roads. Board members are working closely with the contractor to complete the reclamation pursuant to their contract with the joint powers board.
Check the Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board website for updates at trvjpb.org.