SHERIDAN — Families looking to register their children in tumbling may do so through Sheridan Recreation District starting Jan. 19 until Feb. 11.
Tumbling classes are geared toward introducing children to tumbling. Toddler classes meet once per week for four weeks and tumbling levels one and two meet twice per week.
Toddler classes include children ages 4-6 years old and includes coordination activities, body awareness and stretching.
Tumbling levels one and two include children ages 6-11 years old. Level one includes teaching importance of stretching, headstands, bridges, leaps and splits, forward/backward summersaults and introduction to cartwheels and handstands. Level two improves on basics with handstands, tucks and rolls into bridge, feet movement, cartwheels, round offs, one-handed cartwheels, front/back walk overs and combining skills into patterns.
All classes are limited to eight participants, and children may only register for one class per session.
Sign up online at sheridanrecreation.com/tumbling.htm or in person at 1579 Thorne-Rider Park. All classes take place at Sagebrush Elementary School in the gym.
Sessions are as follows:
Session 1: Jan. 19 through Feb. 11
• Toddler, 6:15-7 p.m. Wednesdays
• Tumbling Level 1, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday/Thursdays
• Tumbling Level 2, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday/Thursdays
Session 2: Feb. 23 through March 18
• Toddler, 6:15-7 p.m. Wednesdays
• Tumbling Level 1, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday/Thursdays
• Tumbling Level 2, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday/Thursdays
Session 3: April 6-29
• Toddler, 6:15-7 p.m. Wednesdays
• Tumbling Level 1, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday/Thursdays
• Tumbling Level 2, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday/Thursdays