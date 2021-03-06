SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School's Belle Turk is this week’s Summit Award winner. A student scholar, musician, church volunteer and work focused recipient, Turk is a senior at Sheridan High School. She has taken four years of orchestra, several concurrent enrollment courses and is a certified nursing assistant.
Turk has many interests and describes how her passion for reading ignites her desire to learn.
“Reading gives me a different outlook on life because each book I read is a new lesson I can learn,” Turk said.
Although Turk reads many different authors and genres, she cites James Patterson as her favorite author because “his books detail real life situations and provide realistic solutions to life problems.”
She credits her parents, Jory and Traci Turk, as motivational influences.
“My parents have always shown a great example of working hard and doing their best in everything they do and they have taught me to work hard while striving to achieve my goals and dreams,” Turk said. “I strive for excellence in my daily activities and long-term goals. I use my interests, goals and daily routines to motivate myself to do my best.”
The strong work ethic exemplified by Turk is demonstrated by her academic achievement, which includes earning a 4.0 GPA and an academic letter each year of high school. She lists math as her favorite subject and SHS math instructor, Erin Osborne, has witnessed Turk’s dedication.
"I had Belle as a math student in eight grade," Osborne said. "I see her studying in the high school mezzanine every day during her off periods. Belle is one of the most dedicated students I've ever taught."
Turk applied that same devotion to her passion for the violin. Beginning in sixth grade, she has received superior performance ratings playing with the Sheridan County School Orchestra Festival. SHS orchestra instructor, Razmick Sarkissian, holds her in high regard.
“Belle is a sheer joy to have in class," Sarkissian said. "She is well prepared in every subject and does not hesitate to express her thoughts in a clear and meaningful manner. She has demonstrated leadership in and out of the class environment. Belle excels in cognitive and artistic areas of learning. Her ability to comprehend and analyze complex learnings is impressive. Over the years she has performed complex literature in the violin repertoire and has been selected to the Wyoming All-State Orchestra for the past three consecutive years.”
Turk has nominated Sarkissian as an outstanding educator.
“Mr. Sarkissian has helped me to become the person I am today," Turk said. "He has taught me many valuable life skills and most importantly, he has taught me to work hard and be the best person I can be.”
In addition to her orchestra involvement, Turk is also a member of National Honor Society and is participating in an internship with Inspire Psychology.
“I thoroughly enjoyed my internship at Inspire. I learned a lot from Dr. Tran, and through this internship my interest in the field of psychology further evolved," Turk said. "I really liked learning about the topic of personality disorders, it inspired me to consider pursuing a career in psychiatry.”
Outside of school, she volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters and as a church school teacher. Turk shared that she receives joy from teaching young children while modeling kindness and growing in her faith. She is also grateful to work as a CNA at Westview Health Care Center. Turk has learned much from the residents she cares for, including to find enjoyment in the simple things in life, to fill your life with good people and to never stop chasing your dreams.
Turk’s dream after high school is to pursue a pre-med degree in psychology and possibly seek a medical career in psychiatry.