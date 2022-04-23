SHERIDAN — When she was starting her career as an artist, Arin Waddell received one piece of advice from her father.
“My dad was always like ‘You need to be in New York’ because that’s where the culture is,” Waddell said. “But that simply isn’t true anymore. I’ve lived in big cities in New York and California and Texas, and they were amazing. But there is a lot of good stuff being made here too. I think it’s really important for people to know that great art can be made in Wyoming too.”
That message is being sent loud and clear courtesy of “The Story of Art in America,” a docuseries dedicated to exploring the role of art in American society. Each episode profiles a different community stretching from Everett, Washington, to Santa Fe, New Mexico. And the series’ seventh episode focuses on Sheridan and the diverse array of artists who call it home.
“Sheridan is just one of those places that seems to foster artistic inspiration,” said Trident Theatre’s Aaron Odom, who was featured in the episode. “I don’t really know why — it’s one of those great mysteries of Sheridan. Why did Hemingway come here? Why did Steinbeck write here? It’s one of those indescribable qualities about this place, and it’s a really rich tradition in this town that deserves to be celebrated.”
The episode, now streaming on Amazon Prime and Tubi, was co-produced and funded by Sheridan County Travel and Tourism. SCTT Executive Director Shawn Parker said his goal with the episode was to “expose our local art scene to the world.”
“Some of our local artists are already world-renowned,” Parker said. “(For example,) Jim Jackson is a household name in the world of leather craft. Yet there are others here that deserve broader recognition for their work, and their contribution to Sheridan’s art culture.”
After producer Pierre Gervois expressed interest in a Sheridan-centric episode, Parker gathered input from a number of local arts organizations — including The Brinton Museum, SAGE Community Arts, the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and the Whitney Center for the Arts — when developing a list of artists to feature.
Based on interest and availability, he narrowed that list to six artists from all corners of the local arts scene. Painters Waddell, Sonja Caywood and David McDougall are featured in the half-hour episode as are Jackson, Odom and metalworker and jewelry-maker Stefanie Wilkerson.
“What each of the artists we selected have in common is that they are extremely well respected in their fields, and also extremely talented,” Parker said.
For McDougall, participating in the episode was an easy decision.
“You get international viewing on Amazon Prime,” McDougall said. “Who wouldn’t want that? You get to be seen and noticed on a whole other level. It was just a privilege to be in that show. I really tip my hat to Shawn and his team who really did a lot for the artists of this community.”
Jackson agreed.
“Anytime you’re an artist — whether you’re a painter, poet or musician — this sort of recognition is very valuable because it gives us feedback,” Jackson said. “When you spend long hours doing your work, it’s always nice when someone finds value in it. It inspires me to keep going.”
Gervois, director Christelle Bois and the filmmaking team visited Sheridan last year and spent several hours interviewing each subject and filming their studios and creative spaces. Although those hours of footage were boiled down to minutes-long segments on each artist, the artists said they felt the episode conveyed what makes their art — and the Sheridan County community — so special.
“I think the show did a great job of showing that, even though it’s a small town in the west, there is a lot of skill, talent and inspiration to be had,” Wilkerson said. “You don’t have to be in a large city to have that artistic culture. Sheridan is small but mighty.”
“This area has a long history of being home (or vacation home) to writers, musicians, leather workers, thespians, artists and artisans,” Caywood said. “It’s an enormous blessing to live in a place where as an artist, I’m surrounded by both my subject matter and beautiful places to hang my finished paintings…I hope I conveyed how truly blessed I feel to get to live this creative lifestyle, doing what I always dreamed of, in this beautiful place.”
Some of the featured artists have already received an increase in interest in their work since the episode was released in mid-February.
McDougall sold a painting featured in the episode to a couple in California who fell in love with it after watching the series.
Waddell has been contacted by her artist friends from across the country, who were excited to learn about what she had been up to in Sheridan.
Parker said those sorts of connections are exactly what he hoped to establish through the episode.
“The response has been great,” Parker said. “We’ve heard from people from across the country that they didn’t know that Sheridan County’s art scene was so vibrant… Overall, the project did exactly what we were hoping that it would.”