SHERIDAN — Two bills offering new funding options for local governments and municipalities were approved by the Wyoming Legislature’s Revenue Committee Dec. 15.
The first is a bill proposing a 1% optional real estate transfer tax on the sale of real estate properties with a fair market value of more than $1.5 million. The tax would be levied on a county level upon being approved by the majority of voters in a county, and it would be imposed by the county when transferring legal deeds, certificates and titles to a property.
The bill was forwarded, and most vocally supported, by residents of Teton County where 2021 taxable real estate sales are expected to exceed $3 billion and only a handful of properties sell for less than the proposed $1.5 million floor, Bob McLaurin with the Wyoming Association of Municipalities said.
“Real estate is to Teton County what coal is to Carbon County, except we get to sell it again and again and generally at a higher price each time,” McLaurin said.
The bill doesn’t specify how counties should use the dollars raised through the transfer tax, but Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce President Anna Olson expressed interest in using the dollars to develop more affordable housing options in the community.
Currently, Wyoming is one of 13 states not issuing a transfer tax. While the additional revenue that could be raised is appealing, Laurie Urbigkit, government affairs director for Wyoming REALTORS, said she was concerned the transfer tax violated citizens’ rights for fair and equal taxation.
“We look at the equity of it,” Urbigkit said. “In a lot of the resort areas of our state…real estate is purchased as an investment. So putting a sales tax on those investments is not equitable when we do not put a tax on stocks and bonds or those kinds of investments when they’re sold.”
Brett Moline, director of public and governmental affairs for the Wyoming Farm Bureau, also expressed concern with the transfer tax saying it could potentially reduce properties’ purchase prices since buyers would have to pay the tax on top of the purchase price. That could in turn reduce property taxes, Moline said.
“We’d always appreciate lower property taxes,” Moline said. “But we also have to realize the impact on the counties and the other entities that rely on them….We have to consider the entire economy, and we don’t want to be affecting the counties and cities.”
In the end, the transfer tax is not one-size-fits-all and may not be useful for every county, Olson said, but it does provide a funding source a county can utilize if it so chooses.
“It might not work for everybody, but giving the choice to the towns and counties to look for solutions that work for their environment is something we really support,” Olson said.
The second local funding option bill passed by the committee last week increases funding opportunities for smaller communities, Rep. Scott Heiner, R-Green River said. The new bill builds on an optional municipal tax, approved in 2020, allowing Wyoming municipalities to impose a one-cent sales and use tax for general or special purposes if that tax is approved by the majority of local voters.
While the municipal tax works well for larger cities like Sheridan, it is less effective in smaller communities such as Dayton, Ranchester and Clearmont since their tax bases are considerably smaller, and it is impossible to raise the dollars needed for larger infrastructure projects, Heiner said.
The proposed bill gives the county commissions authority to create “special taxation zones” that extend beyond the boundaries of cities and towns. This allows smaller communities to tax a larger geographical area than they could through a municipal tax and therefore fund projects they might be unable to fund otherwise.
“This bill is an attempt for (smaller communities)…to control their own destiny,” Sen. Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer, said.
Both bills will be considered during the state’s budget session this spring.