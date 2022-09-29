SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Peno and East Ridge roads for the report of a suspect vehicle, believed to be involved in job site burglaries within Sheridan County, was spotted in the Sheridan area Wednesday at approximately 12:27 p.m.
The reporting party attempted to make contact with the occupants inside the vehicle and the driver of the vehicle sped off. The reporting party followed the suspect vehicle. The vehicle turned onto Peno Road from East Ridge Road and the reporting party discontinued following the vehicle.
Deputies arrived in the area shortly thereafter and a local rancher in the area called advising the suspect vehicle drove at a high rate of speed through a pasture east of Peno Road. The rancher was able to direct deputies into the area where the vehicle was last seen.
The suspect vehicle was located at approximately 12:57 p.m., unoccupied, at the end of a steep drainage. With the assistance from the Sheridan Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Division of Criminal Investigation, a perimeter was established and a search ensued.
At approximately 1:56 p.m., two suspects, one male and one female, were taken into custody without incident.
While this is still an active investigation, all of the information SCSO has at this time indicates the only two suspects involved are now in custody, and there is no threat to the public.