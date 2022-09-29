Sheriff's office summer stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Peno and East Ridge roads for the report of a suspect vehicle, believed to be involved in job site burglaries within Sheridan County, was spotted in the Sheridan area Wednesday at approximately 12:27 p.m.

The reporting party attempted to make contact with the occupants inside the vehicle and the driver of the vehicle sped off. The reporting party followed the suspect vehicle. The vehicle turned onto Peno Road from East Ridge Road and the reporting party discontinued following the vehicle.

