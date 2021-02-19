SHERIDAN — Two long-term leases at the Sheridan County Airport Business Park were approved during a Sheridan County Commission meeting Feb. 16.
“This lease is a big deal for the airport, and potentially a big deal for the community as far as economic development,” Commissioner Tom Ringley said. “…It’s very positive. I’m kind of excited about it.”
According to airport manager John Stopka, the airport has signed 40-year leases with Wyoming’s Dynamix Energy Corporation and Connecticut’s Falcon Cars Corporation. The former will lease two lots totaling 1.51 acres at the business park while the latter will lease five lots totaling 4.94 acres.
Dynamix will use the space to house its corporate aircraft and to conduct light manufacturing and development of electrical flight systems, Stopka said. The company will initially pay $5,000 a year for the first five years, and rent will then be increased based on the Wyoming Cost of Living Index for the remainder of the term.
Falcon Cars will utilize the space to conduct light manufacturing on electric vehicle components and electric flight systems, according to Stopka. The company will initially pay $15,000 a year for the first five years, and rent will then be increased based on the Wyoming Cost of Living Index for the remainder of the term.
“The reason we hold… the first initial rate for five years is… all these businesses located in the business park have made hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars in investments in county property,” Stopka said. “So it’s for them to realize a little bit of that and get some of that back.”
Both leases can be renewed after the initial 40 years with new terms and conditions, Stopka said. All improvements made on the properties will revert to Sheridan County’s ownership after the initial lease term.
The business park, which was first started in 2004, offers relatively cheap rates to businesses in an effort to promote economic development and capital investment into the airport’s property, Stopka said.
The Dynamix lease commences March 1, while the lease with Falcon will begin May 1, Stopka said. The lease agreement with Falcon Cars is contingent on the company’s ability to successfully register as a company in Wyoming, Stopka said.
In other Sheridan County Commission news:
The commission approved a memorandum of understanding between the county and the Wyoming Department of Health, which will provide $309,489 in grant funding.
The grant, which will fund local COVID-19 vaccination activities, is similar to previous agreements that helped fund contact tracing in the county, according to Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller. The grant can fund temporary employees hired to help with the vaccination process and any vaccine-related travel expenses incurred by public health employees, in addition to other expenses associated with vaccine activities.
The grant dollars must be spent by the end of 2021, Obermueller said.
The commission appointed two community members to the Sheridan County Weed and Pest Control District Board. Jeremy Zumberge of Banner and JD Hill of Ranchester were both appointed to four-year terms expiring Jan. 1, 2025. Daniel Doke of Sheridan also applied for a seat on the board.