SHERIDAN — The Sheridan City Council approved a $51.99 million fiscal year 2023 city budget during its June 20 meeting.
The budget, which is largely identical to the budget presented to council during a May 3 study session, was approved on a 5-2 vote. Voting against the budget were Councilors Kristen Jennings and Clint Beaver.
Prior to the vote, Jennings read a prepared statement explaining her reasoning for voting against the budget.
“The question was asked of the council ‘If you aren’t satisfied with the budget, which city services would you cut?’” Jennings said. “I thought long and hard about this, and of course my answer is that I wouldn’t cut city services. But this budget is not strictly city services. It is quite full of city amenities — amenities that are costing the taxpayer at a time when it is hard to fill up your car with gas…I believe the city can cut their spending without affecting such things as utilities, streets, emergency services and others. Therefore, I will be a no vote, and I hope as we go forward we will look for ways to help our citizens keep as much of their hard-earned money as possible.”
The council considered several amendments prior to the approval of the budget.
Jacob Martin presented an amendment to the budget that would have allocated $15,000 to the parks budget for the purchase of Starpath — a spray-on glowing surface for pathways.
Martin argued Starpath was a “cost-effective and aesthetic way to light our trails at night.” He recommended the city purchase and apply Starpath to the trail system around the Sam Mavrakis Pond to see how well it works and how the community responds to it.
Martin’s motion failed on a vote of 3-4 with councilors saying they wanted additional information prior to making the allocation.
“I was concerned about the durability of it, I was concerned about the pattern (of the lighting),” Councilor Steven Brantz said. “…There were some questions I’ve had that have really not been answered. I’m going to vote no against this tonight, not because I don’t think it’s a good idea…but the questions… have not been answered so I cannot support it (at this time).”
Following the failure to allocate the funds for Starpath, Beaver made a motion to move the $15,000 into the city’s contingency fund, and that motion was approved unanimously.
The city’s budget covers all operations of the city, ranging from the police and fire departments to operations of the Kendrick Golf Course and the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.
The budget, as approved by the council Monday night, includes $51.98 million in allocations and $52.47 million in revenues.However, these numbers include transfers between funds, which ends up double-counting some dollars, Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae previously told The Sheridan Press. Thus, the true amount of revenues and appropriations are $46.97 million and $46.49 million, respectively.
This year’s strong revenues were driven by an 18% growth in sales tax revenue year-to-year as well as increases in local property tax collections, McRae said.
Among the notable changes in expenses this year are increases to city employee pay of up to 3.75%, an 11% increase in health insurance rates, a 6% increase in dental insurance rates and a 1.4% increase in workers compensation rates, the city’s Human Resources Director Heather Doke previously told The Sheridan Press.