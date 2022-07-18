BUFFALO — Officials from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office said both individuals on board a private plane en route from Powell to Buffalo died when the plane crashed in a remote area of the Bighorn Mountains.
The names of the individuals have not yet been released.
According to the JCSO, on July 15, the office received a call from air traffic control in Salt Lake City, Utah, of a missing aircraft. The aircraft had departed the Powell Municipal Airport on July 14 at approximately noon with two people on board en route to Buffalo, but the plane did not arrive at the Johnson County Airport. Dispatch called the local airport and verified that the plane did not reach its destination.
A short time later, the JCSO received a report from the U.S. Forest Service that firefighters had been called to a fire and had located wreckage from an airplane near the Middle Fork of Rock Creek in a remote area of the Bighorn National Forest. It appeared the plane crash was the cause of the fire.
Members of the JCSO, Johnson County Search and Rescue, U.S. Forest Service and the Johnson County Coroner’s Office met at 9 p.m. July 15 with the U.S. Forest Service firefighters to gather details about the wreckage. U.S. Forest Service employees stated there were no survivors and remains were unidentifiable. Because of the time, remote location, an active fire in the area, hazardous conditions and the need to access the area on foot, it was decided that a team would be sent early the following morning to the crash site.
According to the JCSO, on July 16 at approximately 5:30 a.m., a team left Buffalo heading to the crash site. The team arrived on foot at the crash site at approximately 9:30 a.m. The team reported that there were no identifiable markings on the aircraft and there were no survivors. The remains of the victims were transported from the crash site to the Johnson County Coroner’s Office by members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson County Search and Rescue, U.S. Forest Service and the Johnson County Coroner’s Office. The remains were transported to the Johnson County Coroner’s Office for identification.
The plane crash is currently under investigation.