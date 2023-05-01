SHERIDAN — Sheridan Fire-Rescue and Sheridan Police Department responded to 519 N. Gould St. Saturday for the report of a fire in a residential structure. According to a media release by SFR Chief Gary Harnish, two occupants were displaced due to the extent of the damage to the home and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
SFR arrived on scene at 4:16 p.m. to find an extensive amount of fire and black smoke coming from the front half of the single-story home. SPD assisted with crowd and traffic control while Wyoming Regional EMS responded for civilian and firefighter safety.
The fire crew immediately secured a water supply from a nearby hydrant and began to attack the exterior fire. After the exterior fire was brought under control, fire crews transitioned inside the home for further suppression of the fire. A search conducted on the main floor of the home confirmed there were no occupants or pets still inside the home.
The building was ventilated and overhauled to remove residual smoke, heat and the potential for rekindle, after which the scene was turned over to the Wyoming State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigator. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
According to the media release, two people were displaced due to the extent of the damage to the home and were evaluated at Sheridan Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. No emergency personnel were injured during the fire.
SFR continues to stress the importance of maintaining working smoke alarms and closing doors when evacuating from a structure fire, as closed doors create an isolated compartment and limit the fresh air that the fire needs to continue to grow.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.