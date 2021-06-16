SHERIDAN — Three fires burn near Sheridan County, causing some smoke transfer in the area.
Buffalo Pasture Fire started in Crow Agency this week in a canyon between Little Bull Elk Ridge and a buffalo pasture, according to Bureau of Indian Affairs Forestry and Wildland Fire Management in Crow Agency.
According to a press release from the agency, the fire spread about 100 acres and burning in heavy fuels on both sides of the canyon walls with rapid rates of spread. A helitack, four-person module and heavy engine with three additional firefighters responded Tuesday at noon to fight the fire.
Visible smoke in Sheridan, however, came from Robertson Draw Fire, started June 13 around 3 p.m. from a cause still under investigation. The 2,000-acre sage, grass and timber fire is being controlled by 80 people, as of an update Tuesday at 10:30 p.m.
The Robertson Draw Fire, burning south of Red Lodge, Montana, near Clark, Wyoming, has included evacuations for multiple areas. Firefighters are anticipating a critical fire weather day as hot, dry and windy weather conditions persist, according to a release from InciWeb.
Wednesday's operations were to keep the fire north of Line Creek, west of the Forest Service boundary along the face of the Beartooth Mountains, south of South Grove Creek and east of the Line Creek Plateau.
Robinson Fire, started by lightning 20 miles south of Buffalo June 8 remains at 1,038 acres and is 64% contained, according to InciWeb reports.