SHERIDAN — Sheridan Fire-Rescue, Wyoming Regional EMS and Sheridan Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash with extrication Wednesday. Two drivers sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital for evaluation, according to a media release from SFR Chief Gary Harnish.
A dump truck collided with a Toyota Tacoma at the intersection of West Fifth Street and Arlington Boulevard, trapping the driver of the Tacoma in the vehicle due to the extent of the damage. SFR arrived at the scene at 2:06 p.m. and the fire crew utilized extrication tools to free the driver from the wreckage.