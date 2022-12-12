SHERIDAN — School enrollment dropped in many counties this fall, but in Sheridan County’s two biggest districts, enrollment is up.
“I firmly believe that part of the increase in our enrollment numbers in Sheridan County is because we know that Sheridan County has quality education. I’ve had conversations with parents about this, and (they know) we want our kids to get a great education,” said Scott Stults, superintendent for Sheridan County School District 2.
SCSD2 grew by 39 students this fall, for a total of 3,599 K-12 students, according to data released by the Wyoming Department of Education in late November. The incoming kindergarten class was down slightly, from 296 in 2021-22 to 277 this fall, and the biggest increase was in the third grade, which was up from 246 to 280 students district-wide.
Sheridan County School District 1 saw an increase of 31 students, with the biggest increase in 10th grade. That number went from 96 students in 2021-2022 to 121 in 2022-2023. Sheridan County School District 3 decreased from 96 students to 82, and its largest class is 10th grade with 10 students.
There are 91,640 total K-12 students in the state of Wyoming. Overall enrollment in Wyoming’s schools dropped by 352 students for the 2022-23 school year. In a review of the data, 28 school districts had a dip in enrollment, 19 increased in size and one district had no change.
“As a boom and bust state, Wyoming’s enrollment over a long term trend can tend to rise and fall in ways that mimic the state’s economy. However, the decrease of 350 students is a small fraction of a percent, so it is not statistically significant,” said Linda Finnerty, communications director for the Wyoming Department of Education.
There are five statewide virtual education programs in Wyoming. Three of those decreased in size, in Big Horn 1, Niobrara 1 and Sweetwater 1, most likely because students returned to their brick-and-mortar school after the COVID-19 pandemic in-person learning changes, according to the WDE. Data was gathered from all school districts throughout the state in a snapshot performed Oct. 1. The WDE does not collect numbers of students enrolled in home or private school environments.
Pete Kilbride, superintendent of SCSD1, said his district hit a high of just more than 1,200 students in the 2020-21 school year as a result of its statewide virtual program. The following year, several of those students returned to their home school districts when those places went back to in-person instruction, he said.
Building in the Powder Horn subdivision as well as the Stonemill subdivision in Ranchester has brought an influx of people to SCSD1, accounting for the growth in student numbers this year, he said.
“Our increase of 31 students this year is due in large part to families moving into the area,” Kilbride said. “These people are coming from everywhere across the country. The increase is pretty typical of what we have experienced over the last several years, and I believe a strong economic base in Sheridan County is what has drawn many people to our area.”
Some people work remotely, and others work in Sheridan. But many “moved here because they love the area, the school systems, and the Wyoming way of life,” Kilbride said.
Based on 30 years of data, Wyoming is at a mid-point between a 1993-94 high of 100,757 students and 2004-05 low of 83,772 students. Finnerty said the WDE can’t presume the reasons for the change in statewide enrollment, but that many school districts do track parent responses on a student's departure anecdotally. However, there is not a statewide data collection for that information.
While enrollment data is useful for staffing purposes, Finnerty said it is not the same as average daily membership, which determines the total funding to a school district. ADM numbers are reported to the WDE June 15 each year and are calculated at the end of the school year. That number includes all students who enter and exit during the year that may not be counted on the fall enrollment.
“However, fall enrollment is an effective way to estimate what the end of year ADM might be,” Finnerty said.
Any time SCSD2 sees a positive upward trend, it is significant, Stults said.
“At one time, we were the only district in the state that saw something like 15 consecutive years of increase in enrollment. We did have a couple years where we saw a decrease, but we’re back up to where we are seeing an increase,” he said. “Certainly we use enrollment numbers for staffing purposes, and that’s critically important.”
Enrollment data can be used to plan for increased staff in a specific grade level or school, he said.
“For staffing purposes, enrollment is a big deal,” he said. “But numbers we never know until we have registration in February is our incoming kindergarteners. We hold our breath then, wondering if we will have a strong class of kids or if we’ll see a decrease.”