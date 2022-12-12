SHERIDAN — School enrollment dropped in many counties this fall, but in Sheridan County’s two biggest districts, enrollment is up.

“I firmly believe that part of the increase in our enrollment numbers in Sheridan County is because we know that Sheridan County has quality education. I’ve had conversations with parents about this, and (they know) we want our kids to get a great education,” said Scott Stults, superintendent for Sheridan County School District 2. 

