SHERIDAN — Two Monday afternoon fires challenged Crow firefighters when temperatures hit 107 degrees, according to a release from the Branch of Wildland Fire Management Tuesday afternoon.
Cooperating forces helped line the Aberdeen Hill fire by 8:45 p.m. Monday. The fire started from a holdover lightning strike along Interstate 90 at a high point just north of the Wyoming line.
“We have a 2-blade width of grader line around it,” said IC Will Wiggins of BIA Michigan Agency. “We couldn’t have done it without the two Padlock [Ranch] graders and one [Big Horn] County [Rural Fire] one.”
Also assisting were a Dayton VFD engine, two Ranchester engines, four Padlock Ranch slip-ons — pickups with tanks and hose in the bed — a Big Horn County engine and water tender, a Crow engine and a squad, a hand crew from the Crow Agency's South Tullock Creek fire, and the Montana Highway Patrol directing traffic on Interstate 90.
The fire was 60% contained Tuesday afternoon at 219 acres after burnouts of grass between firelines and the fire edge.
The BIA encourages individuals to stay away from that fire area. Smoke overnight may dangerously suddenly obscure Highway 451 (Old Highway 87) and possibly Interstate 90, which has warning signs for smoke.
Two 20-person crews plus three engines are at work on the Aberdeen Hill fire Tuesday.
Within a half hour of the call for the fire south of Aberdeen, a fire was reported by Lodge Grass rodeo grounds above the community hall. That hillside burned approximately 6 acres. A Crow engine and Crow squad remain working on that fire Tuesday.
And after 7:30 p.m. Monday, an engine searched unsuccessfully for a smoke reported by Warren Loop north of Black Lodge.