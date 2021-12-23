CROW AGENCY, Mont. — If you have visited Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument in the last 20 years, it is likely you have talked with either Michael Stops or Ken Woody. Their combined years of service to Little Bighorn totals 56 years, and their last day will be Dec. 31.
Ken Woody, chief of interpretation, began his National Park Service career at Fort Necessity in Pennsylvania in 1989. He worked at Independence Park in Philadelphia and Knife River Indian Villages National Historic site in North Dakota before making his way to Little Bighorn. He has been at Little Bighorn for 23 years.
“I will miss working with the staff and talking with the visitors,” Woody said.
In retirement, Woody will build his new business in Hardin.
Chief Ranger Michael Ernest Stops began his career as a seasonal fee collector at Little Bighorn in 1989 after graduating from University of Montana, with a bachelor's degree in English literature. He has been with the National Park Service for 33 years.
Unlike most National Park Service employees, he has been fortunate to grow his career at Little Bighorn and not have to leave his home. He also said he will miss the visitors the most and their interest in the site.
“I hope to visit and spend more time with my grandkids and my own kids,” Ernest Stops said. He also joked that singing lessons may be in his future.
“It will be hard to find two people that know more about the park. We truly appreciate their years of service,” said Superintendent Wayne Challoner.