SHERIDAN — The U.S. Senate Youth Program (USSYP) announced high school students Cameron Nicholas Reckard and Tamica Lee Smith will join U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis in representing Wyoming during the 60th annual USSYP Washington Week, to be held March 6-9.
Reckard and Smith were selected from among the state’s top student leaders to be part of the 104 national student delegation and will each receive a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the 2022 program will be held online.
The USSYP was created by Senate Resolution 324 in 1962 and has been sponsored by the Senate and fully funded by The Hearst Foundations since inception. The impetus for the program as stated in Senate testimony is "to increase young Americans’ understanding of the interrelationships of the three branches of government, learn the caliber and responsibilities of federally elected and appointed officials, and emphasize the vital importance of democratic decision making not only for America but for people around the world."
Each year, this competitive merit-based program provides the most outstanding high school students — two from each state, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education Activity — with an intensive week-long study of the federal government and the people who lead it. The overall mission of the program is to help instill within each class of USSYP student delegates more profound knowledge of the American political process and a lifelong commitment to public service. In addition to the program week, The Hearst Foundations provide each student with a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship with encouragement to continue coursework in government, history and public affairs. All expenses for Washington Week are also provided by The Hearst Foundations.
Reckard, a junior at Sheridan High School, serves as the the Student Council junior class president. He also serves as the secretary general of the Model UN team; is co-vice president of the Speech and Debate team; and is a member of the National Honor Society. Reckard participates in Interact, a community service club; competes on his school’s highly successful We The People team; and volunteers in his community with the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. He attended the 2021 Summer High School Institute at the University of Wyoming and represented his school at the Wyoming Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership conference. He has also written, directed, filmed and produced a short film in collaboration with the WYO Film Festival. After graduating in 2023, Reckard hopes to pursue an undergraduate degree in business, followed by a Master of Business Administration.
Smith, a senior at the Arvada-Clearmont High School, serves as the president of the Clear Creek FFA. She is an active member of numerous student organizations, including serving as the president of Student Council and president of National Honor Society. Her community FFA organization hosted the Jerry Hampshire Benefit, a fundraiser for a community member diagnosed with cancer. She has also been recognized for her accomplishments and leadership through earning Student of the Second Quarter in 2019, and the Student of the First Quarter in 2021. After graduating in 2022, Smith plans to pursue undergraduate degrees in marketing and studio arts.
Chosen as alternates to the 2022 program were Jaden Sophia Campbell of Saratoga, and Jackson Bridger Fouras of Teton Village.
Delegates and alternates are selected by the state departments of education nationwide and the District of Columbia and Department of Defense Education Activity, after nomination by teachers and principals. The chief state school officer for each jurisdiction confirms the final selection. This year’s Wyoming delegates and alternates were designated by Jillian Balow, Wyoming superintendent of public instruction.
During the program week, the student delegates will attend online meetings and briefings with senators, the president, a justice of the Supreme Court, leaders of cabinet agencies, among others.
In addition to outstanding leadership abilities and a strong commitment to volunteer work, the student delegates rank academically in the top 1% of their states among high school juniors and seniors.