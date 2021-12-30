SHERIDAN — U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, recently announced that he has nominated Sheridan students Texas Tanner and Dulce Carroll for appointments to U.S. service academies.
Tanner is nominated for the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Military and Naval Academies. Carroll is nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy.
“Attending a U.S. service academy is all about responsibility, leadership and academic excellence,” Barrasso said. “Texas and Dulce have shown they are highly motivated and possess the strong leadership skills needed to succeed. It’s an honor to nominate them, and I am confident that if they are offered appointments, they will represent the Cowboy State well.”
Barrasso annually nominates the most-qualified Wyoming students to compete for acceptance to the U.S. Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, Military and Naval academies. A congressional nomination is just the first step in a competitive process that can lead to an appointment.
Young men and women interested in U.S. service academies apply to members of Congress for nominations. Those nominated are screened by academy officials, and students with the best scholastic and personal credentials are selected for admission.