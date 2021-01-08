Man pleads not guilty to drug charges
SHERIDAN — Dante Allison pleaded not guilt to two drug charges in 4th Judicial District Court on Thursday.
Allison faces two felony charges — intent to deliver marijuana and taking a controlled substance into jail. The first charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine while the other charge includes a penalty of up to three years in prison and a $3,000 fine.
Judge John Fenn set Allison's trial for May 24 and a pretrial conference for April 15.
In addition, Fenn increased the drug and alcohol testing requirements for Allison per the request of Sheridan County Deputy and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa, who noted the defendant's lack of compliance.
Defense attorney Anna Malmberg noted Allison's initial cellphone troubles, but did not object to the higher level of testing.
Man changes plea in drug case
SHERIDAN — Glenn Murphy pleaded guilty to one charge of delivery of a controlled substance in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday pursuant to a plea agreement.
Murphy initially faced three charges, but two of the three counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement. On the remaining charge, which centered around a Nov. 25, 2019, incident in which Murphy sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant, Sheridan County Deputy and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa recommended a prison sentence of not more than two-and-a-half to four years. LaRosa also recommended that sentence be suspended in lieu of three years of supervised probation.
Pursuant to the plea agreement, Murphy must also cooperate with law enforcement on any related investigations and provide truthful testimony if called upon to do so.
Judge John Fenn scheduled Murphy's sentencing for May 11.